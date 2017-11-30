TshisaLIVE

Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking

30 November 2017 - 07:25 By Jessica Levitt
Boity flaunts her curves.
Boity flaunts her curves.
Image: Via Instagram

Boity Thulo showing off her curves is nothing new. But there was just something about this baby pink dress that hit the spot.

Showing off her toned legs, flat tummy and tiny waist, fans just couldn't get enough of the fitted dress.

With over 57,000 likes and almost 900 comments, Boity really did slay.

In fact, it kinda reminded us of that time Minnie shut down the net with her pink dress.

Shoot day for @mytropika 🎥💎 #TIOT7

A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on

