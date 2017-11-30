Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking
30 November 2017 - 07:25
Boity Thulo showing off her curves is nothing new. But there was just something about this baby pink dress that hit the spot.
Showing off her toned legs, flat tummy and tiny waist, fans just couldn't get enough of the fitted dress.
With over 57,000 likes and almost 900 comments, Boity really did slay.
In fact, it kinda reminded us of that time Minnie shut down the net with her pink dress.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE