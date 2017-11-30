Rhythm City's Suffocate: Guys think that I want to steal their woman

"I am very soft. Most of the characters I have played are hardcore township characters and I am not like that. I guess first impressions stick because my first roles on TV were playing those kind of characters."

He said that the assumptions people had about him because of his characters have led to some uncomfortable experiences where he was threatened by strangers.

"You know when you get to a place and you find a guy with his girl and someone just comes to you, before you even greet anyone or the people you came to see, and says: 'make sure you know where you are going. Don't step on toes. Don't talk to my woman.'

"They think that I am going to steal their woman and that is the problem. I am not in the space of stealing anybody's woman. You end up not being comfortable and not talk to any woman because you are not sure which one is his. I find that most of the time," he said.

Although grateful for his role on Rhythm City, Mduduzi said he would relish the opportunity to show his acting skills in a different kind of role.

"I was brought up in theatre and even though I have played gangsters on TV, I have played many different roles in theatre and I would love to play something different on screens. I would kill it."

He also hoped to soon move behind the screens and write a film based on the story of a friend he grew up with in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

"I don't want to give my story away yet but it is a story of hope and love and growing up in the township. It will be based around a man who has lived most of his life in the area without realising that things at home are not as they seem."