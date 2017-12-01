Brenda Mhlongo: My life made a 360 because of Generations The Legacy

Even though actress Brenda Mhlongo's career spans over two decades, many only began to witness her talent on SABC 1's popular soapie Generations: The Legacy and the world renowned actress has admitted that it also changed her life.

The actress told TshisaLIVE that after traveling the world with the Lion King stage production, she would have never guessed that her "fame" in SA would only arrive with Generations The Legacy.

"I've been an artist for as long as I can remember, but wow.. Generations the Legacy changed my life. It gave my life a 360 turn because until I got cast on the soapie, my face was only recognised by a selected few. Now I have groupies and supporters. I now have a lot of people appreciating my talent and my work... at home and it is amazing to experience."

At age 9, Brenda already knew she wanted to sing and dance, but acting only began later in her teen years. As soon as she was trained in acting she knew she would be an unstoppable force on stage.

She joined Lion King and also did Disney’s Hong Kong and America on Broadway which saw her touring the world before returning home. Her stellar theatre resume saw her leave her family for over five and a half years in SA.

However, even though she was making waves on the international theatre stage, she was still fairly unrecognised in South Africa.

"It has been amazing working with talented cast and crew of The Legacy. I was so nervous initially but I was blessed because my transition from stage to TV was made very easy for me by supportive colleagues. They bring out the best in me

The actress is content with the "artistic growth" being on Generations The Legacy has affored her and has said her focus lies solely on impressing as Nandi, wife to Jack Mabaso (played by Vusi Kunene) for now.