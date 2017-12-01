TshisaLIVE

Five things Twitter found 'wrong' with #BaseHottestMCs

01 December 2017 - 09:46 By TshisaLIVE
The 2017 #BaseHottestMCs list bottom half left a lot to be desired according to Twitter.
The 2017 #BaseHottestMCs list bottom half left a lot to be desired according to Twitter.
Image: Via Instagram

The first half of the top ten most hottest MCs list according to a MTV Base panelist was released last night and although disagreements were expected, Twitter was just not happy with the whole shebang!

Nevermind the list itself, which despite only being the bottom half had many arguing among themselves.  

From the judges to the arguments of who did the most in 2017, Twitter just couldn't be won over. People were unhappy with the whole vibe around the list.

Here's the list so far:

And, another list of the things Twitter ain't too pleased about...

1. Mostly, except for Slikour, Twitter seemed to have beef with the panel.

2. The "unsuccessful" career of rapper Ifani didn't sit well with anyone.

3. Of course the rank of the rappers weren't going to please everyone, but A-reece fam? Twitter wasn't pleased at all that with number nine!

4. Twitter thinks the list stinks of "corruption"...

5. Ifani on the panel... yes AGAIN!

Simphiwe Dana: You can't create a happy home if you're unhappy

Songstress and mother-of-two, Simphiwe Dana feels strongly about parents prioritising their health, which she believes positively impacts on the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'I have no regrets' - Inside Caiphus Semenya & Letta Mbulu's romance

Music veterans, Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu are one of the cutest couples in the industry and their love story is one of persistence and putting ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Generations' Glen Majozi makes TV return after a decade

After being out of the spotlight for over a decade, Roderick Japhta better known as Generations' Glen Majozi returned to the small screen, and left ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Siphiwe wants another child, says Bokang

Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife, Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son, but proud papa, Siphiwe ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau 'complexion' edits

Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What split? Here's proof that AKA and Bonang are totes still together TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X