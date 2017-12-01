Five things Twitter found 'wrong' with #BaseHottestMCs
The first half of the top ten most hottest MCs list according to a MTV Base panelist was released last night and although disagreements were expected, Twitter was just not happy with the whole shebang!
Nevermind the list itself, which despite only being the bottom half had many arguing among themselves.
From the judges to the arguments of who did the most in 2017, Twitter just couldn't be won over. People were unhappy with the whole vibe around the list.
Here's the list so far:
ICYMI:— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 30, 2017
The #BaseHottestMCs so far
10. Youngsta CPT
9. A-Reece
8. Okmalumkoolkat
7. Riky Rick
6. Shane Eagle
And, another list of the things Twitter ain't too pleased about...
1. Mostly, except for Slikour, Twitter seemed to have beef with the panel.
This is by far the weirdest people judging rappers, they got Ifani and a feminist on the panel...smh#BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/xe3YX0TPZp— ke Grootman ya Papao (@_5_Minutes) November 30, 2017
2. The "unsuccessful" career of rapper Ifani didn't sit well with anyone.
Why is Ifani on the panel? Hhayi man! How do you have someone who never got much success as a rapper to judge successful rappers? #BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/fpjqwoSAfF— Nyaniso🔥 (@Nyaniiso) November 30, 2017
3. Of course the rank of the rappers weren't going to please everyone, but A-reece fam? Twitter wasn't pleased at all that with number nine!
Mxm Reece At Number 9? When He Worked This Hard? Ayiii Ngeke AYIKHO LENTO YENU #BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/5r2bnba9Or— @everythingfadded (@TaylorMcSteezy) December 1, 2017
4. Twitter thinks the list stinks of "corruption"...
Didn't watch #BaseHottestMCs but looking at the list 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/nUajMSPMwH— #HateThis 🐶 (@Ismaku_SA) December 1, 2017
5. Ifani on the panel... yes AGAIN!
I still don't understand, why ifani is on the panel😕😕 #BaseHottestMCs pic.twitter.com/WLu3YvGilk— H-TOWN BOY (@HTOWNBOY1) November 30, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE