Simphiwe Dana: You can't create a happy home if you're unhappy

Songstress and mother-of-two, Simphiwe Dana feels strongly about parents prioritising their health, which she believes positively impacts on the happiness of the household.

The award-winning musician told TshisaLIVE that motherhood has been both a blessing and has taught her life lessons such as self-love.

"One big thing that I have learnt is that you're happiness as a parent is of utmost importance. Because you can't create a happy home if you're not happy yourself. You might end up creating long-lasting psychological issues in your children if you don't prioritise your own happiness. Because when you are happy you create a happy environment for the kids too."

The Ndiredi hitmaker is a mother to two kids, a teenage daughter and son.

Simphiwe said that staying in toxic situations or remaining unhappy because you are "doing it for the kids" is actually detrimental.

She said parents needed to always remember that their children can feel the emotions they go through and that it had lasting effects.

"It is really detrimental, it leaves scars on kids. It leaves issues that are deep and often psychological."

When asked what lessons she wishes to instill in her kids, Simphiwe said she wanted them to learn how to navigate life by observing how she attempts to be good to herself and others daily.