WATCH: Demi-Leigh Nel Peters on the stigma attached to beauty pageants

Our girl and the new Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters hit the ground running since claiming the crown on Monday night.

Demi has been doing media interviews in New York, which is her new home for the next year.

She made her Good Morning America debut on Thursday and had some strong words about breaking the stereotypes that have been attached to beauty pageants.

"I think the biggest misconception is that people think that women need to choose between beauty and brains, and these days those are not two separate items anymore, you can have both. And I think that pageants and beauty queens are breaking that stigma right now."

Demi also encouraged women to take the leap to make their dreams a reality.

"If you are not going to give something a shot, you will never know what the outcome is, so believe in yourself. And remember with hardwork and a lot of dedication, anything is possible."

Watch the rest of the interview: