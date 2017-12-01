TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Demi-Leigh Nel Peters on the stigma attached to beauty pageants

01 December 2017 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has some strong words about misconceptions of beauty pageants.
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has some strong words about misconceptions of beauty pageants.

Our girl and the new Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters hit the ground running since claiming the crown on Monday night. 

Demi has been doing media interviews in New York, which is her new home for the next year. 

She made her Good Morning America debut on Thursday and had some strong words about breaking the stereotypes that have been attached to beauty pageants. 

"I think the biggest misconception is that people think that women need to choose between beauty and brains, and these days those are not two separate items anymore, you can have both. And I think that pageants and beauty queens are breaking that stigma right now." 

Demi also encouraged women to take the leap to make their dreams a reality. 

"If you are not going to give something a shot, you will never know what the outcome is, so believe in yourself. And remember with hardwork and a lot of dedication, anything is possible." 

Watch the rest of the interview: 

Generations' Glen Majozi makes TV return after a decade

After being out of the spotlight for over a decade, Roderick Japhta better known as Generations' Glen Majozi returned to the small screen, and left ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Siphiwe wants another child, says Bokang

Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife, Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son, but proud papa, Siphiwe ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau 'complexion' edits

Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Andrea Dondolo on her parent's divorce: 'I grew up an angry child'

Actress Andrea Dondolo has revealed that although in retrospect she has lessons learnt from her parent's divorce, it left her an "angry" child and ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What split? Here's proof that AKA and Bonang are totes still together TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X