WATCH: Here's what went down when Ntando heard her track in a shop

With the arrival of December comes the spirit of the festive season, and Ntando Duma has wasted no time getting into it.

Everyone knows that Ntando isn't shy to show off her crazy side, which includes weird impersonations and showing off her dance moves.

So when she was in a shopping centre and her track, JivaPhez’kombhede played, Ntando got down...there and then.

Ntando and Babes Wodumo released the track earlier this month, insisting that this was a winning December jam.

So if you weren't already in the KeDezember spirit, this should help out.