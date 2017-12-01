TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here's what went down when Ntando heard her track in a shop

01 December 2017 - 09:36 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma welcomes December in style.
Ntando Duma welcomes December in style.
Image: Via Instagram

With the arrival of December comes the spirit of the festive season, and Ntando Duma has wasted no time getting into it.

Everyone knows that Ntando isn't shy to show off her crazy side, which includes weird impersonations and showing off her dance moves. 

So when she was in a shopping centre and her track, JivaPhez’kombhede played, Ntando got down...there and then. 

Ntando and Babes Wodumo released the track earlier this month, insisting that this was a winning December jam. 

So if you weren't already in the KeDezember spirit, this should help out.

Brenda Mhlongo: My life made a 360 because of Generations The Legacy

Even though actress Brenda Mhlongo's career spans over two decades, many only began to witness her talent on SABC 1's popular soapie Generations: The ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B

Apparently rapper AKA agrees with bae Bonang Matheba that without money, having fun is an impossible task.  But Twitter didn't take kindly to that ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé

There has always been talk that Jay-Z has cheated on Beyoncé, but both have ignored the speculation and never spoken out about it. While there have ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Simphiwe Dana: You can't create a happy home if you're unhappy

Songstress and mother-of-two, Simphiwe Dana feels strongly about parents prioritising their health, which she believes positively impacts on the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. What split? Here's proof that AKA and Bonang are totes still together TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo TshisaLIVE
  4. Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X