'We will be the voice for those perceived as voiceless' - Nomzamo Mbatha

01 December 2017 - 11:21 By Karishma Thakurdin
Nomzamo Mbatha has been selected as a UN ambassador.
Image: Kgothatso Manale

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha has been tasked to be a face of hope to refugees across Africa who have been left with little or no hope through destitution. 

Nomzamo has been selected to be one of the ambassadors and high level influencers on the continent by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Agency. The agency launched its #DoItLuluQuLuQu campaign on Thursday night. 

Speaking at the launch in Johannesburg, Nomzamo said visiting a refugee camp in Malawi a few weeks ago was a life-changing experience.

The actress said she is honoured to have been selected by the agency for this purpose. 

"So our (purpose) is not to take pictures and glamourise the face of loss, displacement and helplessness. Ours is to show the face of resilience, light, love and to give it a new light, a new narrative and a new hope.

"We will be the voice to those that are perceived to be voiceless, homeless, hopeless and without refuge. Destitution will have to find a new home because it won't be here in Africa."

Nomzamo said that when she visited the camp in the DRC she met a girl, who wanted to be a doctor, but just didn't see how she could. She said that it saddened her when she saw people who had no place to go, yet they were on the run. 

Other ambassadors who were selected include TV presenter Leanne Manas, musician Tresor and comedians, Jason Goliath and Donovan Goliath. 

✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 @unhcrpartnershipsafrica @luquluqutribe @needaunhcr @tresorofficial @ancillar_mangena #DoItLuQuLuQu

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

