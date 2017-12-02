TshisaLIVE

Khanyi Mbau shuts down the game in revealing body suit

03 December 2017 - 00:48 By TshisaLIVE
Khanyi Mbau pushes boundaries with a blue body suit.
Khanyi Mbau pushes boundaries with a blue body suit.
Image: Via Instagram

Everyone knows that Khanyi Mbau isn't someone who can be put into a box.  

And, that includes her fashion sense. 

Khanyi is all about taking risks when it comes to her outfits. 

The TV personality totally rocks and owns any outfit she wears. Earlier this week she shared pictures of herself in a revealing blue body suit that took things to a whole new level. 

Check it out: 

Sorry.. not so sorry #💡

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

#poolparty I LOVE SUMMER! #💡

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

Sindi Dlathu set to star in new Mzansi Magic drama series - report

Actress Sindi Dlathu has reportedly bagged a lead role in an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series, The River.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Khaya Mthethwa reportedly set to tie knot with Ntando Kunene soon

Musician, Khaya Mthethwa has apparently found his better half in former Miss SA, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and the pair are reportedly set on solidifying ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper draped in a leather loin cloth will make you hot or LOL

Cassper serves all kinds of heat in nothing but a leather loin cloth.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Let me live, says Psyfo on moving on from Hulisani

Music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya has responded to fans who have criticised him for moving on from TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B TshisaLIVE
  3. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. Generations' Glen Majozi makes TV return after a decade TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X