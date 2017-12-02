Nandi Madida on fashion week: We want to represent all women

As Nandi Madida works furiously on creating her new collection for fashion week in March 2018, the TV presenter has said that models in the show will represent all women.

Earlier this year, Nandi launched her fashion label, Colours, and she is currently holding auditions for models for her next line in the range.

“I have a lot of models of different sizes. I asked women to apply and the response was overwhelming. We got over 4,000 applications," said Nandi.

One of the model is Boitumelo Rametsi, who is a plus-sized woman and has been selected to walk the ramp.