Nandi Madida on fashion week: We want to represent all women
As Nandi Madida works furiously on creating her new collection for fashion week in March 2018, the TV presenter has said that models in the show will represent all women.
Earlier this year, Nandi launched her fashion label, Colours, and she is currently holding auditions for models for her next line in the range.
“I have a lot of models of different sizes. I asked women to apply and the response was overwhelming. We got over 4,000 applications," said Nandi.
One of the model is Boitumelo Rametsi, who is a plus-sized woman and has been selected to walk the ramp.
“Boitumelo applied like everyone else and we felt that she has an amazing aesthetic. She is unconventional and confident. She is distinct and beautiful. She personifies our new range. So many people can relate to her and you can’t help but stop and stare when she is in the room. She, like many of the models, are powerful.”
Nandi said she decided to include model who are plus-sized to ensure that all women are represented.
“People always fear what is different because it is different and we are not familiar with it. It is a time for change and we are seeing that in the inclusion of plus-sized models. We need to embrace every women."
