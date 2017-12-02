TshisaLIVE

Nandi Madida on fashion week: We want to represent all women

02 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nandi is preparing for fashion week 2018.
Nandi is preparing for fashion week 2018.
Image: Via Instagram

As Nandi Madida works furiously on creating her new collection for fashion week in March 2018, the TV presenter has said that models in the show will represent all women.

Earlier this year, Nandi launched her fashion label, Colours, and she is currently holding auditions for models for her next line in the range.

“I have a lot of models of different sizes. I asked women to apply and the response was overwhelming. We got over 4,000 applications," said Nandi.

One of the model is Boitumelo Rametsi, who is a plus-sized woman and has been selected to walk the ramp.

“Boitumelo applied like everyone else and we felt that she has an amazing aesthetic. She is unconventional and confident. She is distinct and beautiful. She personifies our new range. So many people can relate to her and you can’t help but stop and stare when she is in the room. She, like many of the models, are powerful.”

Nandi said she decided to include model who are plus-sized to ensure that all women are represented.

 “People always fear what is different because it is different and we are not familiar with it. It is a time for change and we are seeing that in the inclusion of plus-sized models. We need to embrace every women."

 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs TshisaLIVE
  5. Generations' Glen Majozi makes TV return after a decade TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X