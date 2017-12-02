Three times Tumi Morake & Mpho served love goals

Celebrity couple Tumi Morake and Mpho Osei-Tutu recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary, and are still completely besotted with each other.

Taking to Instagram, Tumi gushed over her man and how they've grown together as a couple.

"Happy 8th anniversary my love @mphooseitutu. To have loved and grown with you. To have chosen each other through all the challenges. And to still be hustling and winning together in this mad industry. I love you," she said.

Here are three other times that these lovebirds served goals: