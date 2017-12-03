Miss Universe Demi-Leigh is owning the crown
Just after being crowned Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel Peters was flown to New York for a jam-packed week of media interviews and photoshoots.
Demi will be living in New York for the next year in a pretty swanky pad and will also receive a salary during her reign.
Besides appearing on Good Morning America, Demi had interviews on Times Square and on the top of The Empire State Building.
Besides getting the world's attention, Demi has been receiving lots of love from Americans.
She has been posting Insta stories and the comments section is flooded with fans sending their love.
While in Times Square, she was stopped several times and asked for selfies.
Those close to Demi have told TshisaLIVE that while her diary is super busy, she is enjoying every moment.
"It's all still so surreal. She keeps saying that she is the perfect example of if you have a dream, you can achieve it. It's exhausting but she's handling it in her stride. She is loving every moment," said an insider.
And this is just the beginning for our homegrown beauty.
