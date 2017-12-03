TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Buhle Samuels serves booty envy in island paradise

03 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Buhle Samuels is already in the December fever.
Buhle Samuels is already in the December fever.
Image: Via Instagram

With just a few weeks left till the highly-anticipated festive season, it gets more and more difficult to beat the end of year slump. 

So, unlike the rest of us who are still out here counting the sleeps to that long-awaited vacay, actress Buhle Samuels is already living her best life. 

Buhle has been blowing up Instagram with snaps from her amazing beach vacay. 

And, if that's not enough to get you green, wait till you see her smoking-hot bikini body. #Goals #Levels 

🍭🍭🍭 👙 @liquidlinerdesigns

A post shared by Buhle (@buhlesamuels) on

How’s your Thursday looking? 👙@liquidlinerdesigns

A post shared by Buhle (@buhlesamuels) on

Dark sky’s and blue seas. 👙 @liquidlinerdesigns

A post shared by Buhle (@buhlesamuels) on

Generations' Glen Majozi makes TV return after a decade

After being out of the spotlight for over a decade, Roderick Japhta better known as Generations' Glen Majozi returned to the small screen, and left ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Siphiwe wants another child, says Bokang

Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala and his beauty queen wife, Bokang Montjane already have a one-year-old son, but proud papa, Siphiwe ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau 'complexion' edits

Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Andrea Dondolo on her parent's divorce: 'I grew up an angry child'

Actress Andrea Dondolo has revealed that although in retrospect she has lessons learnt from her parent's divorce, it left her an "angry" child and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter's savage clapbacks to AKA's 'no fun, no money' quote from B TshisaLIVE
  3. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X