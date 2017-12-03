Who wore it best? Boity vs Minnie
03 December 2017 - 12:00
Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini have dominated our timelines with their teeny pink dresses.
While both have banging bodies, you have a tough choice ahead of you.
Who do you reckon pulled off the look better?
(P.S We know the dresses aren't identical but the similarities are clear)
Let us know in the comments section.
