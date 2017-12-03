TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu considering acting career

03 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa is considering her career options.
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu might be planning on retiring from the industry when she's saved enough cash, but now she has said that just because she's going to stop dancing, that doesn't mean she'll leave entertainment completely.

In a recent interview on WTF Tumi with Tumi Morake she said that she knows her time is limited and doesn't want her bits to be sagging by the time she decided to move on.

"I am retiring because I am checking my ass. I don’t want my ass to be next to my knees while I am still doing it (dancing). So I am retiring."

She said that while she isn't sure of her next move, she may consider going into acting.

"Not that I am retiring from entertainment. Maybe acting? Who knows?  Maybe Mfundi Vundla is watching," she said with a wink.

It's not the first time Zodwa has hinted at going into acting. In an interview with TshisaLIVE earlier this year she said she would consider going in front of the camera if it brought her cash.

