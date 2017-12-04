9 pictures of Thando Thabethe flaunting her curves
04 December 2017 - 07:06
So, Thando Thabethe was on Oh Ship and you can bet that meant she was going to flaunt what her mamma gave her.
With photographer Andile Shellingson Msomi on hand, we spent all weekend double tapping the snaps that were taken of Thando.
Here's 9 snaps of Thando giving us all kinds of KeDezembaBoss feels.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE