9 pictures of Thando Thabethe flaunting her curves

04 December 2017 - 07:06 By Jessica Levitt
KeDezembaBoss is in full swing for Thando.
Image: Andile Shellingson Msom

So, Thando Thabethe was on Oh Ship and you can bet that meant she was going to flaunt what her mamma gave her.

With photographer Andile Shellingson Msomi on hand, we spent all weekend double tapping the snaps that were taken of Thando.

Here's 9 snaps of Thando giving us all kinds of KeDezembaBoss feels.

😌😌😌 #ohship2017 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

#YesIamADJ #OhShip2017 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

S U N D A Y S ON #OhShip2017 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

🍑🍑🍑 #OhShip2017 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

When you so content, nothing else matters ❤️❤️❤️ 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

Told y’all nothing can stop my go....🦅🦅🦅

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

#OhShip2017 🤗🤗🤗 📷: @shellingsonsa

A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) on

