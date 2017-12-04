Baby Kairo scores her first magazine cover

TshisaLIVE

At just two-years-old, AKA and Zinhle's daughter Kairo has scored her first magazine cover. 

How sweet? 

Dressed in a white t-shirt with a matching white headband, and being carried by her dad, Kairo gives her signature smile on the magazine cover.

Last year Zinhle revealed that she had decided to stop sharing pictures of Kairo's face on social media. 

"I felt like my child was overexposed so the reason I wanted to take her off social media is because she is a baby and I thought she just needed time out," she told Zkhiphani at the time. 

After keeping Kairo off social media for months, Zinhle u-turned on her decision and started an Instagram page for her daughter. 

To date the page has over 60,000 followers. Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that she just woke up one day and decided that she wanted to do this with her daughter so she did. 

AKA and Zinhle also seem to have come full circle.

They both run Kairo's Instagram page and appear to be in a much better space with each other compared to when they went through their bitter split in 2015. 

