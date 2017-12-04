OPW 'chicken or beef' aunt wins the internet
We all have that one aunt who polices the food table at a wedding or family get together to make sure that no one is "playing the system."
So when fans saw an aunt like that on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding, they couldn't stop laughing.
The aunt was manning the tables at Phumlile and Lucky's traditional wedding and did not take any nonsense when people came looking for food, telling them to choose chicken or beef.
It was too much for fans who flooded social media with memes and jokes about their new catering hero.
"Mma weeh, chicken or beef" - The dishing up aunty's proverb 😂😂 #OPW pic.twitter.com/6R3AXEkvzL— Onkemetse Seremo (@Onke_) December 3, 2017
That “ chicken or beef “ lady legit made my weekend 😂 #OPW pic.twitter.com/GwsuajoVwy— Duma (@Duma_GN) December 3, 2017
Mma we, kere Chicken or Beef.#Ourperfectwedding #OPWmzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/8yCsmDJ71M— Japhta Sesotlo (@JaphtaSesotlo) December 3, 2017
"Ma we chicken or beef???" #OPW pic.twitter.com/z18PFxJBEl— Beardie's Woman (@cnehshuga) December 3, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂 "mawe chicken or beef" 🐓🐂😂😂😂 I'm sure she had the cold room keys #opw #OurPerfectWedding #ThatAunty pic.twitter.com/WO5F9QqArE— Bhambatha (@londiwondi) December 3, 2017
"Mma wee chicken or Beef"😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/1Lsek1TNFE— 🍾🍷 Ryan Molwele 🍷 (@RyanTsietso) December 3, 2017
HAAAAYI AKAKRWADA LA MAMA KA CHICKEN OF BEEF #OurPerfectWedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/fwbhxjJX1c— P H I W O (@Phiwo_) December 3, 2017
