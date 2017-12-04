OPW 'chicken or beef' aunt wins the internet

We all have that one aunt who polices the food table at a wedding or family get together to make sure that no one is "playing the system."

So when fans saw an aunt like that on Sunday night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding, they couldn't stop laughing.

The aunt was manning the tables at Phumlile and Lucky's traditional wedding and did not take any nonsense when people came looking for food, telling them to choose chicken or beef.

It was too much for fans who flooded social media with memes and jokes about their new catering hero.