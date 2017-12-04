Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding black children at a charity event in Soweto, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has had a rollercoaster 2017. And she's stronger for it.

"It was a difficult time, but in the end it made me stronger. I learnt that you have to know what people's intentions are and you shouldn't take criticism from people who haven't made an effort to know you, to know your mind and heart. You should listen to people who have your best interests at heart."

Holding her head high and unafraid to defend her actions has seen her not only gain the respect of her peers but clearly impressed a global crowd. As Demi-Leigh was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas, it was a more confident and stronger version of the young woman Twitter happily attacked a few months earlier. This time though, Mzansi was united and, probably, had more respect for the beauty queen as she faced criticism head on, and like her Miss SA campaign, proved that she is unBreakable.

Demi, who spoke to TshisaLIVE from her new apartment in New York, where she'll now be based after winning the Miss Universe title, said that when her name was called, she was ready to accept her new future.

"In that moment you wonder if it is dress rehearsals. Is this actually happening? But in a way, you believe it. You acknowledge how hard you have worked and how far you have come and you embrace it. It's hard to explain what happens when a childhood dream becomes a reality."

While her schedule has been gruelling (she was even losing her voice because she was doing so many interviews) Demi has been ticking off big bucket list items. She was in Times Square, went to the top of The Empire State Building and ate cheesecake in Manhattan. As she navigates through the next few weeks, she says she's got a lot more she wants to do.

"I want to go for a run in Central Park and read a book on the steps of the New York Public Library."