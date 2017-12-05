TshisaLIVE

Criselda Dudumashe on betrayal - 'It cracked me'

05 December 2017 - 12:01 By TshisaLIVE
Criselda Dudumashe says those close to her took to social media to criticise her.
Image: Via Criselda Dudumashe's Instagram

TV personality and activist Criselda Dudumashe was severely criticised earlier this year for her comments about former Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana's character, but says the most painful part about the ordeal was seeing those close to her taking to social media to talk about her being a bad person.

Criselda faced backlash after she posted an Instagram message seemingly defending Manana's character just days after it emerged that he assaulted a woman outside a Johannesburg bar.

Manana later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment or a R100,000 fine and 500 hours of community service.

She also came under fire again for comments she made at an AIDS gender-based violence dialogue at the University of Venda in Limpopo, asking men from the audience to stand up, before apparently telling people who were unsure about whether to stand up to look between their legs. She later apologised for both incidents.

Reflecting on the period, Criselda told Trending SA this week that some people saw what she was going through and reached out to support her and let her know she was not alone.

Still, her biggest pain was seeing others turn on her. 

"For me the most painful experience of the whole thing was watching people who were supposed to be close to me, those who were my colleagues, those who were my friends, taking to social media to talk about what a horrible person I am. That cracked me. It is one thing to go with the trend, go with the hype, but you are supposed to know me," she said. 

The incidents saw the SABC launch a probe into Criselda's conduct and remove her from her Metro FM show "until further notice". She also rejected a nomination to be a board member of the SA National Aids Trust (SANAT) over the backlash.

