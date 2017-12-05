'His victory is our victory' - Ntsiki shuts down Cassper hater

While congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Cassper Nyovest after he made his dream to #FillUpFNBStadium a reality, there are still a few naysayers.

But musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai was quick to make an example of one such hater, saying that Cassper must be celebrated.

The poet urged South Africans to celebrate Cassper's achievement as it was an achievement for the whole country.

This was sparked by one follower who pointed out that only 68,000 seats were filled and the stadium can take a maximum of 94,000 people, by "flaunting" his maths skills.