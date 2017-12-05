'His victory is our victory' - Ntsiki shuts down Cassper hater
While congratulatory messages continue to pour in for Cassper Nyovest after he made his dream to #FillUpFNBStadium a reality, there are still a few naysayers.
But musician and poet Ntsiki Mazwai was quick to make an example of one such hater, saying that Cassper must be celebrated.
The poet urged South Africans to celebrate Cassper's achievement as it was an achievement for the whole country.
This was sparked by one follower who pointed out that only 68,000 seats were filled and the stadium can take a maximum of 94,000 people, by "flaunting" his maths skills.
If the FNB capacity is 94 736— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) December 4, 2017
And Caspper has a 68 000 attendance, how was the stadium filled? 🤔
Must I go fetch my change e high school coz I did maths with higher grade
However, Ntsiki was not having any of it and quickly told him where to "get off" with his unnecessary maths skills.
The poet also praised the rapper saying for a young man from Mafikeng to achieve such numbers was "quite powerful".
Lets be honest....thats sixty eight thousand people led by a young boy from Mafikeng.....that's quite powerful stuff. ..no matter how good your maths is. https://t.co/CjQMV2UPog— #DoneToMe NtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) December 4, 2017
Even though Ntsiki has never hidden her opinions about Cassper in the past (she called him out after the Sway in the Morning interview and plenty of other times after that), she's always been a fan of his "Fill Up" concept.
Ntsiki added that Cassper displayed black excellence and that on its own is worth a celebration.
We dont even have to go there yazi.....U2 is the only band thats filles fnb and they had full wcm backing......this young african is beyond them...masiyivale leChapter uyigqibile umhlekazi.mqhwabeleni izandla https://t.co/hsyXIv7Wsf— #DoneToMe NtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) December 4, 2017
Let us all bask in the glory of black excellence😊😊😊😊his victory is our victory. ....qha. https://t.co/0HT8i4jd8H— #DoneToMe NtsikiMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) December 4, 2017
