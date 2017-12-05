TshisaLIVE

It's his moment, says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium

05 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
AKA says that it is Cassper's moment.
AKA says that it is Cassper's moment.
Image: Via AKA's Instagram

AKA has applauded his rival Cassper Nyovest for filling up FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, saying it was the Doc Shebeleza rapper's moment to savour.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, AKA said he did not want to say anything that would take the shine off his rival's moment.

"It is a moment for him to bask in. It is his moment. I have said what I wanted to say on social media and that is it," he said.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper posted a picture of Cassper in front of 68,000 fans alongside the caption: "powerful".

The posts went viral, was shared over 12,800 times and got 33,000 likes.

Fans also flooded the comments section of the page, debating whether AKA was sincere in his praise or just doing it for the PR.

AKA told TshisaLIVE last month that he was willing to perform at the event if Cassper approached him and the money was right.

Cassper seemingly responded to AKA's offer by tweeting: "Just buy a ticket to #FillUpFnbStadium broer...".

Nothing is going to stop me from making music- Idols SA's Mthokozisi

Idols SA runner-up will return to making music after an assault case against him was provisionally withdrawn in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Assault charges against Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi provisionally withdrawn

Assault charges against Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba were on Monday morning withdrawn at the Hillbrow Magistrates Court.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

OPW 'chicken or beef' aunt wins the internet

We all have that one aunt who polices the food table at a wedding or family get together to make sure that no one is "playing the system."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'They should get married right now' - Dave finds love on DMF

Mzansi Magic's hit reality dating show Date My Family may be packed with drama and epic dating fails every week, but occasionally the show gets it ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  2. How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X