LOL! Lockdown’s Slenda believes she went to heaven in a Vrr pha
Lockdown fans were rolling on the floor with laughter on Tuesday when one of the show's characters, Slenda, relayed a crazy story, which she made up in her head about going to heaven in a sports car to discuss a few things with God.
Slenda, played by OPW host Nomsa Buthelezi, recounted how she had driven a "Vrr pha" to the gates of heaven and asked God to reshuffle his cabinet. And while she certainly believed it, not many of those listening did.
Slenda's claims were too much for fans of the show, who flooded social media with memes and jokes.
Slender discussing Heaven #LockDownS2 pic.twitter.com/4ftNTqr5lU— Bonelwa is the Name♡ (@OhSnapItsBonelz) December 4, 2017
LMAO Slender DROVE into heaven and asked God to reshuffle his cabinet..skhokho die man mos 😂😂😂 #LockdownS2— Ndim iStarring (@Tumikay_) December 4, 2017
Cabinet reshuffle in heaven ? Levels mfo ka Bawo 😂😂😂 #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/koTOKqahTT— Seipati Kometsi (@KometsiS) December 4, 2017
Heaven is so real. At least Slender went and came back to tell the tale. LEVELS🤣🤣🤣💪#LockdownS2— Patriot🇿🇦 (@mmaseala_rabs) December 4, 2017
So Slender arrived in heaven with a vrrrpha!!! 😂 #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/R7fy5NG7dv— Boboshka (@Boboshkalicious) December 5, 2017
The show once again brought fans to tears with emotion as they called for it to be extended to an hour or moved into the Sunday night slot.
#LockdownS2 got me feeling like a mess 😭😭😭. I need wine pic.twitter.com/MvHD5VihoW— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) December 4, 2017
#lockdown should play twice a week an hour on Sunday at 20h00 nd 30minutes on Monday at 20h00 , what about that @Mzansimagic #LockdownS2 pic.twitter.com/6nw7uhcUoN— Manqoba Ntuli (@NtuliManqoba) December 4, 2017
#LockdownS2 The acting is so real. pic.twitter.com/XmVImCMkdg— Nomandla Bobo 🇿🇦 (@nomandla_b) December 4, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE