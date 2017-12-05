TshisaLIVE

LOL! Lockdown’s Slenda believes she went to heaven in a Vrr pha

05 December 2017 - 09:30 By TshisaLIVE
Nomsa Buthelezi's character on Lockdown is a fan favourite.
Image: Via Instagram

Lockdown fans were rolling on the floor with laughter on Tuesday when one of the show's characters, Slenda, relayed a crazy story, which she made up in her head about going to heaven in a sports car to discuss a few things with God.

Slenda, played by OPW host Nomsa Buthelezi, recounted how she had driven a "Vrr pha" to the gates of heaven and asked God to reshuffle his cabinet. And while she certainly believed it, not many of those listening did.

Slenda's claims were too much for fans of the show, who flooded social media with memes and jokes.

The show once again brought fans to tears with emotion as they called for it to be extended to an hour or moved into the Sunday night slot.

