LOL! Lockdown’s Slenda believes she went to heaven in a Vrr pha

Lockdown fans were rolling on the floor with laughter on Tuesday when one of the show's characters, Slenda, relayed a crazy story, which she made up in her head about going to heaven in a sports car to discuss a few things with God.

Slenda, played by OPW host Nomsa Buthelezi, recounted how she had driven a "Vrr pha" to the gates of heaven and asked God to reshuffle his cabinet. And while she certainly believed it, not many of those listening did.

Slenda's claims were too much for fans of the show, who flooded social media with memes and jokes.