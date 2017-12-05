Loyiso Bala one step closer to MBA

Two decades ago, Loyiso Bala had to drop out of school to focus on his growing music career, but after graduating with a diploma in management he is now one step closer to his dream of an MBA.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE only days after his graduation at Henley Business School in Johannesburg, Loyiso admitted that he never thought he would go into business and possibly have an MBA by 40.

"At the height of TKZee, I had to make a choice of whether to stay in school and do that and music or focus completely on music. We wanted to go international and I knew at the time that I would have to sacrifice to do that.

"As I grew in music I became more interested in the business side of it because it's important to understand what you are getting into. I think that more creatives are needed in business to help it grow and that is why I decided to do a course in business," he said

Although he dedicates a lot of his time to the books, Loyiso said that fans have not lost him to the business world. He's still managed to release new music and recently dropped a fresh new single with afro-soul singer Sands, entitled Ndimbonile. It is the first contemporary RnB track he has made in seven years.

"I had always wanted to get back into the genre but was waiting for the right time. That moment came. I haven't dropped an album since 2010 and so I will look at radio airplay and let's see what happens. I'm not singing to be remembered, I am singing to sing. I have a family, I have money, I have happiness, I don't worry what people say."

Loyiso is also looking forward to being a dad again, after his wife, Jennifer recently revealed she is expecting the couple's second child together.

"Being a dad is the most amazing thing. We are all so excited. I don't know what we are going to have but I am easy with a boy or a girl. It just feels like we are becoming more of a family now," he added.