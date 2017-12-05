TshisaLIVE

Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet!

05 December 2017 - 10:59 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad has had some racy photoshoots this year.
Image: Via Skolopad Instagram

Skolopad once again left fans shocked on Tuesday morning when she took to social media to post pictures of herself meditating completely naked.

The star, who has heated up 2017 with a number of racy outfits, which included a wors dress, posted several pictures of herself in the garden with no clothes on, and her back and side to the camera. 

While some fans complimented Skolopad for embracing her body, others were just confused over how she was able to get into the position she was in.  

She responded by telling them it was the "power of meditation" that gave her such power.

The pictures were part of a social media campaign to help her decide on whether she should change up her image and leave nudity in 2017.  

She told TshisaLIVE last month that she was willing to ditch the nude photoshoots if she got enough retweets on her page, she told fans on Tuesday that she wanted 50,000 likes to stop.

"People saw pictures of me in normal clothes the other day and went crazy but they forget that I always said I am three in one. Nonhlanhla and Skolopad are different. But I now have a great team of people trying out new things with me and if I get a couple of thousands retweets when I ask if I should leave "nudity" in 2017, then I might think about it."

