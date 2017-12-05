Skolopad strips naked for some of her most daring snaps yet!

While some fans complimented Skolopad for embracing her body, others were just confused over how she was able to get into the position she was in.

She responded by telling them it was the "power of meditation" that gave her such power.

The pictures were part of a social media campaign to help her decide on whether she should change up her image and leave nudity in 2017.

She told TshisaLIVE last month that she was willing to ditch the nude photoshoots if she got enough retweets on her page, she told fans on Tuesday that she wanted 50,000 likes to stop.

"People saw pictures of me in normal clothes the other day and went crazy but they forget that I always said I am three in one. Nonhlanhla and Skolopad are different. But I now have a great team of people trying out new things with me and if I get a couple of thousands retweets when I ask if I should leave "nudity" in 2017, then I might think about it."