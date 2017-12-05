This could save young marriages, says Kagiso Modupe on debut book

Kagiso explained to TshisaLIVE that he had set 17 goals for himself at the start of 2017, and now with only weeks till the end of the year he has managed to fulfill his 16th goal by writing a book.

The actor said he's decided to release the book next year because people may not be too keen on reading over the festive season.

He explained that as a young married man he wanted to write about the problems young married men face, especially when faced with the temptation to be unfaithful.

"I have been looking at young married guys, because I am a young married man myself, and I noticed that the same issues that we have in marriage is the same that our dads have, that our older brothers have. So, what I did was look at why a guy cheats and I found that certain things are common. I took those common things and put them in a book so that it gives women an idea of a man's thought processes and why a good man can find himself cheating," Kagiso explained.

Although it is a novel, Kagiso hoped the themes in the book would resonate with young people and potentially save marriages.

"I am excited for the book's release because I feel that it could save a lot of young marriages. I think the whole idea that men are from mars and women are venus doesn't really make sense because we have emotions," he added.

Kagiso is also planning to release a motivational book next year that he says will be more biographical and a "heavier and more serious read".