TshisaLIVE

Zola 7 on 'absent' dads: Talk to your dad & find out his version of the story

05 December 2017 - 12:23 By TshisaLIVE
Zola 7 has some words of wisdom for men.
Zola 7 has some words of wisdom for men.
Image: Via Instagram

Zola 7 who recently reconnected with his father after years, hopes that other men also get the chance to reconnect with their absent fathers and makeup for lost time. 

Speaking to Masechaba Ndlovu on The drive with Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, veteran kwaito musician opened up up about how he felt compelled to get to know his father. 

"I took my own personal journey about three years back. I went and I found out where my father came from and his family history. But it was something that I didn't even need to take cameras, it was just sparked by a dream and I needed to confirm it."

The musician said that on a daily basis he received numerous messages from men, who he felt had a desire to be recognised by their fathers.

Zola said he felt it was important for men to have conversations around where they "belong," and hopes to start such conversations through his music. 

 Zola also advised both men and women to always try to get both sides of the story.

"Go talk to your dad and find out his version of the story. That's just what you need to do. I'm sorry to say this but some moms can be very misleading and very evil and sons can grow up hating their fathers based on what may not necessarily be the truth."

Zola said he hopes to release his new album early next year and that his gospel single Ngomhla Wosindiso was well received.

Watch his music video below:

Music video by Zola7 performing Ngomhla Wosindiso (Official Music Video). http://vevo.ly/GX05Mg

What a champ! Black Coffee surprises his mom with a new Mercedes SUV

International music star DJ Black Coffee gave his mom the surprise of her life on Monday when he gifted her with a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

LOL! Lockdown’s Slenda believes she went to heaven in a Vrr pha

Lockdown fans were rolling on the floor with laughter on Tuesday when one of the show's characters, Slenda, apparently went to heaven in a sports car ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'I weep deeply almost every night' - Ayanda Ncwane on Sfiso's death anniversary

Today marks one year since gospel star Sfiso Ncwane died from complications of kidney failure, but the loss of his death is felt every day by his ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Loyiso Bala one step closer to MBA

Two decades ago, Loyiso Bala had to drop out of school to focus on his growing music career, but after graduating with a diploma in management he is ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

It's his moment, says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium

AKA has applauded his rival Cassper Nyovest for filling up FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, saying it was the Doc Shebeleza rapper's moment ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  2. How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. Jay Z admits to cheating on Beyoncé TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Perfection! Boity and that pink dress that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Integrity here will guarantee integrity at the national conference’ – premier ...
Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
X