Zola 7 on 'absent' dads: Talk to your dad & find out his version of the story

Zola 7 who recently reconnected with his father after years, hopes that other men also get the chance to reconnect with their absent fathers and makeup for lost time.

Speaking to Masechaba Ndlovu on The drive with Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, veteran kwaito musician opened up up about how he felt compelled to get to know his father.

"I took my own personal journey about three years back. I went and I found out where my father came from and his family history. But it was something that I didn't even need to take cameras, it was just sparked by a dream and I needed to confirm it."

The musician said that on a daily basis he received numerous messages from men, who he felt had a desire to be recognised by their fathers.

Zola said he felt it was important for men to have conversations around where they "belong," and hopes to start such conversations through his music.

Zola also advised both men and women to always try to get both sides of the story.

"Go talk to your dad and find out his version of the story. That's just what you need to do. I'm sorry to say this but some moms can be very misleading and very evil and sons can grow up hating their fathers based on what may not necessarily be the truth."

Zola said he hopes to release his new album early next year and that his gospel single Ngomhla Wosindiso was well received.

Watch his music video below: