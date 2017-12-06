IN MEMES: The Queen's Diamond is too much for Twitter to handle

The Queen's Diamond, played by Zolisa Xaluva has quickly become the villain that Twitter loves to hate because of his manipulative ways.

The Xhosa character, who recently came out of prison is part of the Mabuza clan (the main rivals to the Khoza's in the drug business) has a smooth tongue and can sell ice to an Eskimo.

Twitter was convinced that Diamond's scheming ways were going to get more people killed and that Thato's life was being ruined by him.

Thato, who has become a slave to Diamond had Twitter in their feels because there seems to be no escape for him.

The memes streamed in as they showed their concern.