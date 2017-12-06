IN MEMES: The Queen's Diamond is too much for Twitter to handle
The Queen's Diamond, played by Zolisa Xaluva has quickly become the villain that Twitter loves to hate because of his manipulative ways.
The Xhosa character, who recently came out of prison is part of the Mabuza clan (the main rivals to the Khoza's in the drug business) has a smooth tongue and can sell ice to an Eskimo.
Twitter was convinced that Diamond's scheming ways were going to get more people killed and that Thato's life was being ruined by him.
Thato, who has become a slave to Diamond had Twitter in their feels because there seems to be no escape for him.
The memes streamed in as they showed their concern.
#TheQueenMzansi Bra D cn convince u 2 swim wit sharks pic.twitter.com/6mBd7OnSXr— #GiveMeSomeMore (@uzi_sithole) December 5, 2017
Dear Diamond,— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) December 5, 2017
You are going straight hell for ruining Thato's life!!!!
Sincerely yours#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iCUqRg1CUR
Wasn't Bra D who convinced Robert Mugabe to step down? Yerrr that guy knows his words. Maybe he can help us with Jacob. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/7LerOct9Pr— Phumlani Ndlovu (@Phy_Ndlovu) December 5, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi the way Diamond is so reckless&greedy it actually makes me get chest pains all over my body pic.twitter.com/FmHRDKhT8k— Omphile Serenity (@OmphileSerenity) December 5, 2017
Guyz I honestly hate what Diamond is doing to Thato #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/82XHqdfwk0— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) December 5, 2017
Diamond's smooth tongue keeps his rookie in check! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/pCDxP0oxnz— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 5, 2017
Can Diamond just voetsek now?! Can he leave Thato alone! We are enough now!! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/bY6QVMmcHc— Bonolo Tlhoaele (@its_Bonolo) December 5, 2017
Although Diamond hogged most of the spotlight, Brutus got his usual mention. Twitter applauded the "crazy uncle" for giving them December ideas about how to consume adult beverages.
My mood this December:— Uncle Stan (@stan_czwe) December 5, 2017
Rest on my back...Get my favorite adult beverage🍾...tshwa istraw phakathi🍸...and just sip away till I feel dizzzzzzy 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/IwwHZqUgRV
When i see malum brutus— Sphelele Nyathikazi (@37476a274c184cb) December 5, 2017
My fav malume#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/5rffN3E9Qv
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE