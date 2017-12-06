TshisaLIVE

Meet Julius Malema's super cute family

06 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa are doting parents.
Julius Malema and his wife, Mantoa are doting parents.
Image: Via Instagram

EFF leader Julius Malema is evidently stepping out of his shell when it comes to his private life. 

Julius and his wife, Mantoa welcomed their first child together in October last year.

However, Julius only officially introduced their little man on social media earlier this week. 

"Ladies and gentlemen meet the one and only Fighter Munzhedzi Malema of the Mašupatsela a Economic Freedom Fighters," he captioned a snap of his son. 

Then less than 24 hours later, Julius returned to his Instagram account to share a picture of his entire family.

OG’s humble family. If it’s possible fam, let’s avoid kissing other people’s kids on the lips 👄please.🙈

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year, Julius gave the country a glimpse of the man he is away from politics. 

In what can be dubbed as a rare interview, Julius showed off his softer side. 

"She completes me. She's able to speak a lot of sense and persuade me to see certain things different and get me to do things I haven't done. And watching Perfect Wedding (Our Perfect Wedding). Things I used to think were girly things... I enjoy them."

WATCH: Mthokozisi gets back to making music

After an eventful few weeks Idols runner-up Mthokozisi is determined to get straight back into studio to focus on making music.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'We have apologised'- British Airways on alleged Black Motion racist incident

British Airways has confirmed on Wednesday confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it had issued an apology to music duo, Black Motion who cast the spotlight on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

CUTE! Letoya Makhene's entire brood is loving the new addition

Actress and musician Letoya Makhene and her partner, Tshepo Leeuw are loving every moment of being new parents.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love!

While Christo Daniels (21) and Phindile “Phindy” Dube (19) may have lost the coveted Idols SA title to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies, they seem to have ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. It's his moment, says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. How Cassper shot for greatness with #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH! This is what Zodwa Wabantu charges R35k to do at a gig TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Married at 18 & still in love 19 years later'- Brenda Mhlongo TshisaLIVE
  5. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
Catching a serial rapist: Modus operandi, profiling & the role of DNA
X