Meet Julius Malema's super cute family
EFF leader Julius Malema is evidently stepping out of his shell when it comes to his private life.
Julius and his wife, Mantoa welcomed their first child together in October last year.
However, Julius only officially introduced their little man on social media earlier this week.
"Ladies and gentlemen meet the one and only Fighter Munzhedzi Malema of the Mašupatsela a Economic Freedom Fighters," he captioned a snap of his son.
Then less than 24 hours later, Julius returned to his Instagram account to share a picture of his entire family.
During an interview with Anele Mdoda on Real Talk last year, Julius gave the country a glimpse of the man he is away from politics.
In what can be dubbed as a rare interview, Julius showed off his softer side.
"She completes me. She's able to speak a lot of sense and persuade me to see certain things different and get me to do things I haven't done. And watching Perfect Wedding (Our Perfect Wedding). Things I used to think were girly things... I enjoy them."
