Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love!
While Christo Daniels (21) and Phindile “Phindy” Dube (19) may have lost the coveted Idols SA title to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies, they seem to have walked away with an even bigger prize: love!
Fans have been asking the pair to confirm their love for each other and Phindy decided to take them out of their misery. She posted multiple "silly" snaps of her and her beau with a cute caption and declaration of her love.
"My MCE (Man Crush Everyday). I have a picture for each day of the week and a bonus. @christodaniels you keep me smiling like a lunatic even on rainy days. I walked into a competition and left with prizes, but my favourite prize has to be your heart."
The pair were visibly close on the show and posted pictures of each other with cute captions back when their love was nothing but a rumour.
However, soon after the competition ended, they became more and more open about their relationship.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE