Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love!

06 December 2017 - 12:02 By TshisaLIVE
2017 Idols SA top 10 finalists Phindy and Christo are in love.
While Christo Daniels (21) and Phindile “Phindy” Dube (19) may have lost the coveted Idols SA title to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies, they seem to have walked away with an even bigger prize: love!

Fans have been asking the pair to confirm their love for each other and Phindy decided to take them out of their misery. She posted multiple "silly" snaps of her and her beau with a cute caption and declaration of her love.

"My MCE (Man Crush Everyday). I have a picture for each day of the week and a bonus. @christodaniels you keep me smiling like a lunatic even on rainy days. I walked into a competition and left with prizes, but my favourite prize has to be your heart."

The pair were visibly close on the show and posted pictures of each other with cute captions back when their love was nothing but a rumour.

However, soon after the competition ended, they became more and more open about their relationship.

I love the way you look at me😃😍😍😍😘 @christodaniels

A post shared by Phindy Dube (@therealphindyd) on

Happiness Is A FOUR Letter Word....... 📸 : @xabateetee or @thapelo_esau @therealphindyd #LOVE💕💕

A post shared by Christo Daniels (@christodaniels) on

