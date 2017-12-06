SNAPS! The People's Bae's graduation day

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, on Tuesday had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies.

Ahead of the ceremony, he said people doubted whether he would be able to study and do his job at the EFF.

"Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today," he wrote on Instagram.

His EFF family was at the graduation ceremony to show their support.

Check out the snaps.