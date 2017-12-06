TshisaLIVE

SNAPS! The People's Bae's graduation day

06 December 2017 - 07:09 By Jessica Levitt
Just call him Dr. People's Bae.
Image: Instagram

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aka the People's Bae, on Tuesday had his graduation ceremony for his PhD in Philosophy in Political Studies.

Ahead of the ceremony, he said people doubted whether he would be able to study and do his job at the EFF.

"Mama, remember when I joined the EFF as a Commissar, back in 2013, they said I must choose between PhD & EFF. They said one can't do both. But guess what, it's graduation day today," he wrote on Instagram.

His EFF family was at the graduation ceremony to show their support.

Check out the snaps.

 

Celebrating one of our own, congratulations Dr @mbuyisenindlozi. 🎓

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

Red beret followed by red gown is equal to a Dr @mbuyisenindlozi 🎓🎓🎓🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦

A post shared by Juliusmalemasello (@julius.malema.sello) on

‪The PHD is officially conferred to Dr. @mbuyisenindlozi. We are very proud and confident. #MbuyiseniGraduates! ‬

A post shared by Floyd Shivambu (@floyd_shivambu) on

The actual walk to the Wits Great Hall as #MbuyiseniGraduates!🎓🎓🎓!

A post shared by Floyd Shivambu (@floyd_shivambu) on

