So a wrong surname makes you sick? - Twitter asks Utatakho's Emmanuel
Twitter was left intrigued after it emerged on last night's episode of Utatakho that the participant, Emmanuel was told that carrying the wrong surname was the cause of his ill health.
Emmanuel explained that he was pushed to find his biological father so that he could get well and know his roots.
Twitter was disappointed to find that the father knew about Emmanuel all along, but was "too busy" to see him. The father revealed he had last seen him when he was a three-month-old baby.
However, the biggest question for most people was, "how does the wrong surname actually make you sick?"
Although there were no answer to the question , there were bucketloads of memes:
#Utatakho but kids get adopted n use adopting parents surname do they also get sick? pic.twitter.com/bOjPbxhWAz— Shaz More (@shaz0621) December 5, 2017
#Utatakho— Charlotte (@Charzzboo) December 5, 2017
She asked " how is your relashionship with your mother "
He answered " growing up i was a sick child the church told me to change my surname " Guyzin😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XibcPgk6AP
#utatakho Women Who Give Their Children Wrong Surnames Should Be Locked Up In A Toilet For Oscar To Deal With Them... pic.twitter.com/7E1rIlQGB7— Michelle Whittle👑 (@MaWhittle9) December 5, 2017
Is a surname really as important as they make it out to be on #utatakho ??????? pic.twitter.com/nWIG4mRZNB— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) December 5, 2017
So he fell seriously ill because he doesn't know his actual surname? #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/Zlqmx9F05F— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) December 5, 2017
Mr Miya Is Trash. He knew all this time and wathula. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/fSOxKmMvKr— Twins In Rhythm (@ThulaneMthuma_) December 5, 2017
So...surname made you fail matric?! Haai ntombazane! You didn’t study enough. That’s all! #utatakho pic.twitter.com/xqrilnQ9bH— Jabulile (@boobah12) October 31, 2017
which church is this that has spiritual DNA Tests... #utatakho pic.twitter.com/T3rBNg5DkD— Nhlanhla Mthethwa (@NhlanhlaMthet20) December 5, 2017
#utatakho this man makes me sick pic.twitter.com/FRAgKpX39t— Phumzile Radebe (@Phumi88Phumzile) December 5, 2017
