So a wrong surname makes you sick? - Twitter asks Utatakho's Emmanuel

06 December 2017 - 09:24 By TshisaLIVE
Emmanuel asked Utatakho to help him find his biological father.
Image: Mzansi Magic

Twitter was left intrigued after it emerged on last night's episode of Utatakho that the participant, Emmanuel was told that carrying the wrong surname was the cause of his ill health. 

 

Emmanuel explained that he was pushed to find his biological father so that he could get well and know his roots.

Twitter was disappointed to find that the father knew about Emmanuel all along, but was "too busy" to see him.  The father revealed he had last seen him when he was a three-month-old baby.

However, the biggest question for most people was, "how does the wrong surname actually make you sick?"

Although there were no answer to the question , there were bucketloads of memes: 

