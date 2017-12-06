TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mthokozisi gets back to making music

06 December 2017 - 14:46 By TshisaLIVE
Idols runner-up Mthokozisi gets back to making music.
Image: Via Instagram

After an eventful few weeks Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba is determined to get straight back into studio to focus on making music. 

Taking to Instagram, the musician shared a short clip of him singing and playing his guitar for fans. 

He said that everything he has achieved so far was by the grace of God and thanked fans for the support. 

"300 tracks self written, 65 recorded, 27 music videos & few out so far it's all achieved by the grace of God.  Looking forward for your prayers, blessings & prophecies more than anything on the 7th of Dec  (Thursday) as I'll be turning 26," he said. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE outside the Hillbrow Magistrates Court earlier this week where an assault case against him was provisionally withdrawn, Mthokozisi said nothing would stop him from making music. 

"Obviously I will be returning to music. Nothing is stopping me." 

And it seems like he's staying true to his word. 

