'We have apologised'- British Airways on alleged Black Motion racist incident

06 December 2017 - 14:15 By Karishma Thakurdin and CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Dance duo Black Motion have been left angry and embarrassed by the incident.
Image: Via Instagram

British Airways on Wednesday confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it had issued an apology to music duo, Black Motion, who cast the spotlight on an alleged racist incident that resulted in them being escorted off a flight on Monday afternoon. 

Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Bongani "Murdah" Mohosana were singled out to move from their business class seats to accommodate a white passenger who complained that her seat was broken. 

After a heated exchange between the air hostess and the duo, Mabogwane and Mohosana were allegedly told the captain was having them removed to avoid a "911" situation. 

Almost 24 hours since TshisaLIVE first reported on the incident, Comair said it had apologised to the pair.

"Comair does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination, which is why we take any such allegations very seriously. We are in conversation with the customers and have apologised for what happened. We are now interviewing the staff involved as part of a full investigation. Once concluded we will take whatever action is necessary," said Shaun Pozyn 

The group's manager, Tshiamo Kodisang told TshisaLIVE that they were angry about the incident and were investigating their legal options.

"Both of the guys were in shock and really felt embarrassed after the whole incident. They were shocked that the colour of their skin could subject them to such treatment in 2017. Even now, they are very much angry and honestly disappointed about the whole incident."

This is the initial statement posted by Bongani about their experience:

