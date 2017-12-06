'We have apologised'- British Airways on alleged Black Motion racist incident

Almost 24 hours since TshisaLIVE first reported on the incident, Comair said it had apologised to the pair.

"Comair does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination, which is why we take any such allegations very seriously. We are in conversation with the customers and have apologised for what happened. We are now interviewing the staff involved as part of a full investigation. Once concluded we will take whatever action is necessary," said Shaun Pozyn

The group's manager, Tshiamo Kodisang told TshisaLIVE that they were angry about the incident and were investigating their legal options.

"Both of the guys were in shock and really felt embarrassed after the whole incident. They were shocked that the colour of their skin could subject them to such treatment in 2017. Even now, they are very much angry and honestly disappointed about the whole incident."