George Maluleka pays tribute to Dumi Masilela: 'How I wish you were here'

07 December 2017 - 14:27 By TshisaLIVE
Soccer player George Maluleka shared a very touching tribute for his late friend Dumi Masilela.
Soccer player George Maluleka shared a very touching tribute for his late friend Dumi Masilela.
Soccer player George Maluleka, who was also one of Dumi Masilela's best friends has poured his heart out about how much he misses his pal.

This past Sunday marked four months since Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa, and the pain is still evident for those close to him. 

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Kaizer Chiefs midfielder shared how he had dreamt of Dumi and the pain he felt when he woke up to realise that Dumi was gone. 

"(I) woke up this morning after dreaming about you dawg. You are missed so much."

George added that all he wanted was for Dumi to play around with some songs, but he knew that wasn't going to happen.  

"I know how much you loved music and what hurts me the most is all the songs you taught me and how you could play around with them vocally and I just always have this thought of you doing that at this very moment but you can't."

The soccer player also shared a video from Dumi's traditional wedding to actress Simphiwe Ngema. In the video, Dumi and Simphiwe were dressed in their traditional attire and kissed as the crowd cheered them on.

"My heart hurts so much that everything I see or hear that reminds me of you. I just smile with tears running down. How I wish you were here with us today as we were on a mission. In my heart you will forever live. I miss you nja yam.. Mapumba."

Watch the video and some of the snaps below:

