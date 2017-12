Twitter reacts to Papa Penny being called illiterate

Although Papa Penny Ahee is always filled with funny moments, last night's episode left Twitter emotional after Papa Penny revealed how hurt he was when he eventually found out the meaning of illiterate.

The reality TV star said that he was called illiterate by many people in his life, mostly because of his inability to speak "perfect" English. He explained that initially he didn't know what the word "illiterate" meant and he thought it had something to do with electricity.

Twitter felt sad as Papa Penny poured his heart out about how those experiences has since made him strong. Papa Penny said he has since learnt that English doesn't define him.

The memes came streaming in as Twitter applauded the Tsonga music icon and managed to find the lighter side of the situation: