Kwesta: Hip-hop is a competitive sport

After being in the industry for more than a decade, rapper Kwesta has learnt some very important lessons, which includes not taking things like controversy and competitiveness to heart, because its all part of the game.

The rapper who has had an amazing year recently scooped the top spot on the MTV Base Hottest MCs list told TshisaLIVE that he never downplays any achievement and that it felt great to be recognised for doing what he loved.

He also admitted that although he's cool with his fellow rappers, the competition was always present.

"Hip-hop is a competitive sport. As much as there is camaraderie and everyone might get along, when we do music there's always that competitive edge and that's how it is. It's like soccer, all the players usually get along but on the field we are all playing to win and winning feels great."

Even though Kwesta is yet to release his highly anticipated album, he's enjoyed massive success with international collabs, multi-platinum singles and over 12 music awards this year.

Kwesta said he knew that every achievement that had earned him the spot was fueled by the "undying" love he receives from his fans.

"It's a great feeling to know that my work has been recognised to have been some of the the best put out this year and was put at the very top above everything else that others have done. But to be honest, everything that has earned me that spot had to do with people that support me."

The Katlehong-born rapper said that one of the highlights of his year, in addition to marrying the love of his life, was being honoured recently by the City of Ekurhuleni.

The city had a special sitting to acknowledge his artistic accomplishments after a decade of consistent effort and for breaking records with the number of awards scooped at this year's SAMAs.

"It felt like getting a pat on the shoulder from home. Everybody knows where I am from. I love and always represent my city. I always wear my city on my sleeve and it felt like they were saying, 'we are fearlessly proud of you too,'" Kwesta said.

The rapper will be joined by US rapper Wale on Sunday to shoot the music video for their single, Spirit before they head to the States where he will shoot another video for his other international collab with Rick Ross.