'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident

After TshisaLIVE reported on the alleged incident, the airline issued a statement claiming they had apologised to the group.

However Mbuyiseni, slammed the apology, calling for action to be taken against those responsible.

"It is way past 1994. Apology is absolutely irrelevant. There has to be recourse and racists must be fired from the job!" he wrote on social media.

He had earlier issued a statement on behalf of the EFF calling on "racist" British Airways to suspend the crew involved in the incident or suspend all of their flights in the country.

"We call on British Airways to institute an independent investigation into this situation, headed by an independent body or senior counsel. The captain, together with the crew must be placed under immediate suspension and face the full might of the law. Failure to do this ACSA must suspend all BA flights in our country. British Airways can go fly in its colonial and ever racist Britain," read part of the statement on the political party's website read.

Meanwhile, the group's manager Tshiamo Kodisang told TshisaLIVE that they were shocked by the treatment they were given and were investigating their legal options.

"Both of the guys were in shock and really felt embarrassed after the whole incident. They were shocked that the colour of their skin could subject them to such treatment in 2017. Even now, they are very much angry and honestly disappointed about the whole incident."