SA brands don't care about local artists, says Cassper Nyovest

Speaking to ENCA, Cassper said his battle to find sponsors was a blessing in disguise, because it revealed how brands didn't care about artists.

"It has to happen like this so that people can get an idea of how the South African industry works. If it didn't happen to me then they wouldn't see how much these brands that operate in our area don't care. They actually don't care. Those who are supporting, we champion them."

He said that artists and the industry needed to come together to fight big brands or face the prospects of seeing more artists go broke because they lacked corporate support.

"It is such a sad thing that we have artists who operate for two or three years, and after that they are back in the hood with nothing because the industry is not sustainable. You can't live on having shows every weekend. We need to make it sustainable and start filling up stadiums so that we can make the kind of money these other people make in our country."

Cassper's grievances are similar to those expressed by Lion King producer Lebo M, who claimed local brands prefer "washed out" international acts to South African talent.

"What really p**ses me off is that there's money in this country, but instead of investing in local acts, we'd rather throw money at some washed-out act from the USA. People who can't even fill a f**king nightclub in the USA are paid top dollar to perform here," Lebo told Destiny Man in August.