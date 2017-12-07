TshisaLIVE

They cut the lights’ - A-Reece on living in a ‘racist’ neighbourhood

07 December 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
A-Reece and his crew live together in an affluent 'white' suburb.
A-Reece and his crew live together in an affluent 'white' suburb.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper A-Reece claims that his neighbours hate him and his "wrecking crew" friends because they do not understand how a young black man can afford to live in such an affluent area.

Speaking to Slikour in a recent interview, A-Reece claimed that his neighbours were suspicious of him and his friends and took pictures of their house and cars.

"Sometimes in the morning we smoking outside. Next thing, a white lady is taking pictures. She comes back and gives us a look. It's crazy," the Paradise rapper said, before Slikour recounted his own experience of being stared at outside the house.

Although they would not reveal the location of the house they all share together, they said it is in a "white suburb" not far from Pretoria.

One of A-Reece's crew claimed that "they hate us and we hate them", while another recounted how they had been "sabotaged" and had the lights cut on them.

"They cut the lights because we were making too much noise. A lot can happen in one day. Imagine living here for three months," they said.

They claimed the police had been called on them and said that there had recently been a misunderstanding that was blown out of proportion.

"Let's just say there was a huge misunderstanding and that lady is hella racist. And she blew it out of proportion because she is racist."

A video of cops confronting A-Reece and his friends was posted on social media in August, with the rapper claiming he was not scared of law enforcement.

A-Reece was one of several artists to leave Ambitiouz Entertainment earlier this year and told TshisaLIVE that leaving the record label forced him to be more responsible.

"It's crazy and it's hard. I've had to learn to be more responsible and consider the business side of making music now that I'm independent. I am, however, enjoying the freedom to do whatever I want, especially in making music," he said.

'I lost my dad last week'- Zethe beats heartbreak to win NXT LVL crown

Still struggling with the pain and emotions of having to bury her father, afro-soul jazz musician Zethembiso "Zethe" Mdletshe gave the performance of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident

EFF National Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lambasted British Airways and called on the airline to suspend some of its crew immediately, after the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Yoh! Boity relationship swerve will have you in stitches

Boity had fans rolling on the floor with laughter on Wednesday evening when she shut down a fan's attempt to get with her.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Twitter reacts to Papa Penny being called illiterate

Although Papa Penny Ahee is always filled with funny moments, last night's episode left Twitter emotional after Papa Penny revealed how hurt he was ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu set to perform in Zim tonight

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is set to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time on Thursday night after being banned from the country by former President ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Meet Julius Malema's super cute family

EFF leader Julius Malema is evidently stepping out of his shell when it comes to his private life.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. It's his moment, says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet Julius Malema's super cute family TshisaLIVE
  3. Black Motion 'escorted off flight by police' after alleged racist incident TshisaLIVE
  4. Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love! TshisaLIVE
  5. What a champ! Black Coffee surprises his mom with a new Mercedes SUV TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X