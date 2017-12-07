Three lessons from Boity's free 'consultations' on Twitter
Boity Thulo who is also a trained sangoma decided to share her understanding of spirituality and mediation with fans on social media.
On Wednesday night, the television presenter took to Twitter to spark up a dialogue around "meditation" and how it allows one to "access" another realm.
"It’s about time we have conversations about more than just this world. The spiritual realm has so much more to offer. We all have access to it. We just need to learn how to access it," she wrote.
Boity's Twitter followers instantly inundated her page with a string of questions of about spirits, the meaning of dreams and sleep patterns.
The TV personality who revealed in 2016 that she trained as a sangoma but would not practice, gave fans advice on getting more in touch with their spiritually.
Here are a three lessons that the consultation session taught:
1. Boity's definition of spirituality.
I believe Spirituality IS life and is what your physical body houses. From my understanding, a massive chunk of beings are more obsessively set on the physical (this world/outer/isolated) than they are on the spiritual which is the internal (boundless). Access: 1) meditation... https://t.co/k5xvF6te4U— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
2. Boity's understanding of time, sleeping and meditation.
That’s completely natural. Meditation is not about silencing the mind (because that’s impossible), it’s about learning how to ignore and eventually take control of your thoughts. https://t.co/3ZQ8tHNCYA— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
I get you, but there are different forms of mediation. There are some for a deep sleep, for lucid dreaming, for gratitude, for energy, etc. https://t.co/iphu0MAvD4— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
Time is a man made concept so...if it feels enough, I’m assuming it was. But I think this may be misinterpreted as bad advise. 😭😭😭😭😭 Dunno. https://t.co/lmWxeBBi2g— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
3. The 'language of God'.
Dreams are the language of God. So yes, sleeping is somewhat one of the ultimate forms of Meditation but most of us are not enlightened enough to tap into or even remember the meaning of our dreams. https://t.co/SdBV7WSLG5— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
How do you expect God/The Universe to respond when you won’t give your Soul a moment to actually Listen? #Meditation— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
