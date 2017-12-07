WATCH: Yaaass! 3 reasons Moshe Ndiki is perfect for Uyang'thanda Na?

TshisaLIVE

Presenter Moshe Ndiki is perfect for Uyang'thanda Na? on so many levels.
Not only does Moshe Ndiki always give the best meme faces, he occasionally gives solid relationship advice on his vlog, which is why he is a perfect fit for the return of dating show Uyang'thanda Na?

The Mzansi Magic reality show, where people ask for help to confess their undying love to their crushes, will be returning for season two with Moshe as the host.

The Choza hitmaker was, of course, social media famous before he stole Mzansi's hearts on Vuzu as a presenter. His YouTube video on life problems are EVERYTHING!

His vlog has seen him helping others with relationship issues and that's why he is the perfect choice for the show.

Here's just three of our favourite vlogs.

I don't and will never understand the concept of love back, I mean like, what do you mean ?😕

A Tale of unrequited love💔

I will never understand this concept, EVER.. How are you even still breathing ?..with out me that is.

The show will return on Wednesday January 10, 2018.

