WATCH: Yaaass! 3 reasons Moshe Ndiki is perfect for Uyang'thanda Na?

Not only does Moshe Ndiki always give the best meme faces, he occasionally gives solid relationship advice on his vlog, which is why he is a perfect fit for the return of dating show Uyang'thanda Na?

The Mzansi Magic reality show, where people ask for help to confess their undying love to their crushes, will be returning for season two with Moshe as the host.

The Choza hitmaker was, of course, social media famous before he stole Mzansi's hearts on Vuzu as a presenter. His YouTube video on life problems are EVERYTHING!

His vlog has seen him helping others with relationship issues and that's why he is the perfect choice for the show.

Here's just three of our favourite vlogs.