What trouble? Mshoza & her man seem happier than ever

Just days after making tabloid headlines for her relationship with her man Mshoza and her hubby, Thuthukani Mvula, are proving they're happier than ever.

It was reported that Mshoza's marriage was in trouble after it emerged that Thuthukani was still legally married to his first wife.

Sunday World reported that Thuthukani's first wife apparently instructed her lawyers to serve him with annulment papers when she found out about his traditional wedding to Mshoza. However, Thuthukani told the publication that she had left him five years ago and that she had refused to sign the divorce papers.

Despite the fiasco surrounding their marriage, Mshoza and Thuthukani are evidently not letting it deter them from being happy.

Taking to Instagram, Mshoza said that true love was "rare to find and beautiful."