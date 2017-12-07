TshisaLIVE

Yoh! Boity relationship swerve will have you in stitches

07 December 2017 - 09:43 By TshisaLIVE
Boity put a fan in their place.
Image: Via Instagram

Boity had fans rolling on the floor with laughter on Wednesday evening when she shut down a fan's attempt to get with her.

The fan took her shot when she tweeted that she had a dream about her dating Boity and wanted to know Boity's thoughts on the idea.

Boity swerved the suggestion faster a streak of lightning and told the fan that she was just "an example".

Twitter went crazy at Boity's latest response and soon flooded the comments section of the post with hilarious memes and jokes about the swerve.

X