Yoh! Boity relationship swerve will have you in stitches
Boity had fans rolling on the floor with laughter on Wednesday evening when she shut down a fan's attempt to get with her.
The fan took her shot when she tweeted that she had a dream about her dating Boity and wanted to know Boity's thoughts on the idea.
@Boity I Had a dream you and I dating what's the meaning of dat??— Mellisa Pink. (@unam_madobo) December 6, 2017
Boity swerved the suggestion faster a streak of lightning and told the fan that she was just "an example".
That your actual partner is on the way. I was just an example. https://t.co/yhvsEfyIMR— Boity Thulo (@Boity) December 6, 2017
Twitter went crazy at Boity's latest response and soon flooded the comments section of the post with hilarious memes and jokes about the swerve.
Not even David Bhecham free kicks had this curve pic.twitter.com/qjB4Px78FO— #TheSowetoTshepisoEP (@SowetoTshepiso) December 6, 2017
😂😂😂Yaaas girllll,yass wena Babes we Example pic.twitter.com/vIjLisJ6xQ— iFaith🎀 (@ifaith_likho) December 6, 2017
When he saw that Boity replied vs when he read her response😂😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/GzDBenPXoJ— BHENA 🔌 (@prengob) December 6, 2017
