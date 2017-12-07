Zodwa Wabantu set to perform in Zim tonight

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is set to perform in Zimbabwe for the first time on Thursday night after being banned from the country by former President Robert Mugabe for her lack of underwear.

In September Zodwa hogged headlines after her performance at the Harare International Carnival was cancelled.

Authorities issued a band surrounding her performance after an official complaint was laid by local Zim actress, Anne Nhira. At the time Mugabe told journalists at a press conference that Zodwa was not welcome in the country.

"You just come without covering your decency. What do you want? Men to see you? We don't want such," Mugabe said.

However, now that the Mugabe era is over Zodwa is jetting off to Zim to perform at a private strip club.

"She's going to be with us in less than a day. Zodwa is popular but a spirited campaign by Anne Nhira (actress) last month made her worry about her safety," said show promoter Biggie Chinoperekweyi from Private Lounge strip club.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after Mugabe's resignation was announced, Zodwa said she was celebrating along with Zimbabweans.

"I am happy about the announcement and we are already planning to go to Zimbabwe. We are talking with our promoter to find dates and are in the process of coming up with something ," she said.