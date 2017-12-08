26 albums later musician Joe Nina finds a new purpose in music

Over a quarter of a century since he broke into the industry, veteran musician Joe Nina is back with his 27th studio album and is ready to reveal a new musical side, where he hopes to launch new talent.

The Awudeli hitmaker told TshiLIVE that more than great music, his latest offering served another important mandate: Developing young artists.

"I realised that in this industry, it is every man for himself, which is a sad reality because we should always be about development more than anything. I think it's about time that we realise that the status of veteran means we should be in a position to guide young artists and share knowledge."

His new album, Time II Time, will have collaborations with the likes of the late Ray Phiri and legendary Steve Kekana, as well as various unknown artists.

"I believe that if you want to do something (right), you need to do it yourself. That is why I have taken it upon myself to help develop young artists. Making a difference, no matter how small, is what matters to me."

Joe recently released his single Ngil’tholile and immediately released a music video to accompany it.

Besides music, The 44-year-old revealed that he is now a grandfather after his eldest daughter gave birth to a child and said the new role brings him a lot of joy.