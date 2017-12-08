Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter
Twitter was set alight after it emerged that rapper Cassper Nyovest apparently donated R50,000 to fundraising initiatives at Wits University earlier this week, suggesting that his financial situation had changed.
Even though it is a kind gesture, Twitter could not move past the fact that just weeks before #FillUpFNBStadium, Cassper revealed that he was so broke he even contemplated selling his flashy cars.
Cassper also said that his friends had to help him cover some of his bills as he tried to secure sponsors for the historic event.
But then fast forward to a week after #FillUpFNBStadium, and it was revealed that Cassper dropped R50K.
Earlier this week Cassper met with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura to discuss potential ways the government can support the industry.
@CassperNyovest contributed R50K to the student fundraising initiative at Wits University. #GPPoliticalReport #CassperMeetsMakhura pic.twitter.com/2sDAXVsgWK— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) December 7, 2017
PRM #Makhura in a structured conversation with #FillUpFNB team and the #Tshepo1Million team to explore areas of collab #CassperMeetsMakhura pic.twitter.com/k9Sm3t5ju9— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) December 7, 2017
@CassperNyovest explaining the challenges of SA hip hop, like the lack of support from local media. #CassperMeetsMakhura pic.twitter.com/A650ALSlCr— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) December 7, 2017
From "Mama, I made it!" To "Mama, I inspired the Premier of Gauteng!" Cc @CassperNyovest #CassperMeetsMakhura pic.twitter.com/1K65TupOKt— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) December 7, 2017
While some students were grateful for the gesture, others suggested that it was not enough.
Not to disparage Mufasa or to seem ungrateful but R50K at Wits barely covers the fees of one student. Well judging from my own fee statement. However it will make a difference, thank you Cassper✊— Hlulani (@Hlulani_Hlukzee) December 7, 2017
Sorry Casper but u get millions and u even sing about it I. Ur songs and u send 50k expected more from u and u even have MtN by ur side— John Mthecks (@JohnMthecks) December 7, 2017
My hero!!!! 👏👏👏👏 now that's how it's done... Invest in the future of our country 🙌🙌🙌🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/MQzMkln91Y— Queen P (@Pozisa_M) December 8, 2017
Wow am speechless thank u King God bless u more pic.twitter.com/buiITTAmt0— 😎 (@Mandie_simza) December 7, 2017
