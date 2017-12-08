TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter

08 December 2017 - 10:35 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest's generosity was met with mixed reactions.
Cassper Nyovest's generosity was met with mixed reactions.
Image: Via Instagram/Jabu King

Twitter was set alight after it emerged that rapper Cassper Nyovest apparently donated R50,000 to fundraising initiatives at Wits University earlier this week, suggesting that his financial situation had changed. 

Even though it is a kind gesture, Twitter could not move past the fact that just weeks before #FillUpFNBStadium, Cassper revealed that he was so broke he even contemplated selling his flashy cars. 

Cassper also said that his friends had to help him cover some of his bills as he tried to secure sponsors for the historic event. 

But then fast forward to a week after #FillUpFNBStadium, and it was revealed that Cassper dropped R50K. 

Earlier this week Cassper met with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura to discuss potential ways the government can support the industry.

While some students were grateful for the gesture, others suggested that it was not enough.

Sbahle Mpisane: They used to call me horse face

She's a fitness guru and her beauty is admired by many, and yet Sbahle Mpisane knows all too well about the wrath of trolls on social media. She ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Moshe Ndiki gushes about his new gigs The Queen & Uyang'thanda Na?

After beginning with YouTube vlogs and minor presenting gigs, Moshe Ndiki has finally bagged his first big acting role on popular telenovela The ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

George Maluleka pays tribute to Dumi Masilela: 'How I wish you were here'

Soccer player George Maluleka, who was also one of Dumi Masilela's best friends has poured his heart out about how much he misses his pal.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Pasi Koetle: My biggest fear is being typecast as someone like Dintle

Scandal! actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong has loved playing the much-loved character of Dintle for the past five years but says her only fear now is ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: Yaaass! 3 reasons Moshe Ndiki is perfect for Uyang'thanda Na?

Not only does Moshe Ndiki always give the best meme faces, he occasionally gives solid relationship advice on his vlog, which is why he is a perfect ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Meet Julius Malema's super cute family TshisaLIVE
  2. Ncaaaw! Idols SA's Phindy and Christo are in love! TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I'm from Soweto not Hollywood' -Trevor Noah's spicy clapback TshisaLIVE
  4. The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  5. Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune are totes together TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X