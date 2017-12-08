Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter

Twitter was set alight after it emerged that rapper Cassper Nyovest apparently donated R50,000 to fundraising initiatives at Wits University earlier this week, suggesting that his financial situation had changed.

Even though it is a kind gesture, Twitter could not move past the fact that just weeks before #FillUpFNBStadium, Cassper revealed that he was so broke he even contemplated selling his flashy cars.

Cassper also said that his friends had to help him cover some of his bills as he tried to secure sponsors for the historic event.

But then fast forward to a week after #FillUpFNBStadium, and it was revealed that Cassper dropped R50K.

Earlier this week Cassper met with Gauteng Premier, David Makhura to discuss potential ways the government can support the industry.