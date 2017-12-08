Introducing Dr Rolene Strauss!

TshisaLIVE

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss is celebrating her graduation as a medical doctor.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss, who has officially graduated as a medical doctor believes that being a test tube baby had a role to play in her passion for medicine. 

Rolene who decided to go back to university to complete her studies last year after completing her reign as Miss World. 

In a statement issued on Thursday, Rolene said she was looking forward to the next chapter of her life. 

She said that her passion for health, women and education is part of her DNA. "I’m a test tube baby and I believe my passion for health was born with me." 

Rolene said that she had so many opportunities after her Miss World reign, but would have felt incomplete if she did not finish her medical degree. 

"My love for health and medicine is what got me back to studying. There were so many opportunities to be explored after my year as Miss World but I wouldn’t have been ‘Rolene’ if I didn’t finish my medical studies. I have absolutely no regrets." 

The former beauty queen has decided not to do her medical internship immediately, but will focus on other motivational projects involving women. She said she was looking forward to launching a women's health practice in Paarl and completing her book. 

Rolene said she was also looking forward to spending lots of quality time with her husband, D'Niel and their baby boy. 

"I look forward to a wonderful new year and to the future with my husband and baby boy finally under one roof.  I would like to thank everyone who has supported me during the arduous but fruitful past few years as Miss South Africa, Miss World, medical student, wife, mother and now medical doctor."

