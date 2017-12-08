Sad Christmas: Rare virus puts Jeremy Mansfield in hospital for a month

Radio veteran Jeremy Mansfield will spend the festive season in isolation in hospital after being diagnosed with a rare virus that requires close monitoring because of its "volatility."

Jeremy's manager, Tracy Puto told TshisaLIVE that the radio personality was admitted to hospital three weeks ago with what was thought to be a superbug, and was expected to be discharged on Friday morning.

However, Jeremy hit a stumbling block when doctors informed him that he would need to remain in hospital for a further four to six weeks.

"He was informed a day before the discharge by the team looking after him that he will need to stay in hospital for at least another month to six weeks," Tracy said.

Specialists told Jeremy that it was imperative for him to remain in hospital due to the "volatility of the virus."

Tracy said that even though the virus was serious, there was no need for panic and that Jeremy was in a stable condition.

"We are dealing with a streptococcal virus which has caused lower lumbar discitis and a lateral para-spinal abscess. It is rare and its treatment has to be closely monitored," added Tracy.

The virus can be described as an infection caused by bacteria which caused inflammation in the lower back, as well as an abscess on the spine.

Jeremy said he was sad that he would not get to spend Christmas with family, but joked that at least Discovery would be picking up his holiday bill.