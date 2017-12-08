Sbahle Mpisane: They used to call me horse face
08 December 2017 - 09:00
She's a fitness guru and her beauty is admired by many, and yet Sbahle Mpisane knows all too well about the wrath of trolls on social media.
She posted a selfie of herself and said she used to get criticised for her appearance.
I remember when they use to call me Horseface.. I shied away from taking selfies for the longest of times! Thank God I got over that too #BecauseBlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/h7xMhAbbHl— FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) December 3, 2017
Obviously she has gotten over it and now blesses us with pics of herself on the regular.
She said she was made fun off because of her forehead and "lack of eyebrows."
My forehead 😒and having nonexistent eyebrows didn't make my life any easier! https://t.co/WiovgIcjNl— FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) December 5, 2017
Haters, please! Where are you looking?
