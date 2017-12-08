TshisaLIVE

Sbahle Mpisane: They used to call me horse face

Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane got bashed for her looks.
She's a fitness guru and her beauty is admired by many, and yet Sbahle Mpisane knows all too well about the wrath of trolls on social media.

She posted a selfie of herself and said she used to get criticised for her appearance.

Obviously she has gotten over it and now blesses us with pics of herself on the regular.

She said she was made fun off because of her forehead and "lack of eyebrows."

Haters, please! Where are you looking?

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

